Drishti Mistry Appointed Cluster Digital Marketing Manager at Novotel & Adagio Dubai Al Barsha

Accor is proud to announce the appointment of Drishti Mistry as their new Cluster Digital Marketing Manager for Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha.

At just 24, Drishti becomes the youngest member of the management team, spearheading the full marketing strategy for two of Accor’s flagship Dubai properties. She now leads campaigns and digital initiatives across 666 rooms, four F&B venues, 11 meeting spaces, and wellness facilities, ensuring a unified brand presence at every guest touchpoint.

Drishti brings with her a proven track record in performance-driven marketing and digital innovation. At DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf, she transformed the hotel’s marketing approach by launching innovative F&B concepts, executing sold-out seasonal activations, and delivering record-breaking results through high-ROI digital campaigns. Her leadership also elevated the property’s online reputation and guided it to win its first-ever industry awards.

Her career began with Accor, where she advanced from Marketing Coordinator to Executive, supporting properties such as Mövenpick JVT, Novotel JVT, Adagio JVT, Pullman Sharjah, and Marjan Island Resort & Spa – Ras Al Khaimah. During this time, she discovered her passion for hospitality and built the foundation of her marketing expertise, blending creativity with data-driven strategy.

Now, three years later, Drishti returns to Accor — this time as an emerging leader, bringing with her a strong track record of performance-led success to head marketing for two of Accor’s flagship Dubai properties.

Commenting on her appointment, Drishti said:“Leading marketing at this scale is about finding the right balance between innovation and data-driven precision. My passion has always been digital performance marketing — turning insights into strategies that deliver measurable results. True impact comes from daring to try bold new ideas backed by strong data, and I’m excited to bring this approach back to Accor.”

Recognized by Hotelier Middle East on the Marketing Power List 2024, Drishti is set to drive new benchmarks in digital performance, online brand visibility, and ROI optimization for Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha.

Accor congratulates Drishti on her new role and looks forward to her leadership in advancing impactful, data-led marketing strategies that will further strengthen the success of both properties.