The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Appoints New General Manager, Dimitrios Kotsifakos

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is pleased to welcome Mr. Dimitrios Kotsifakos as its new General Manager. As the hotel recently celebrated its third anniversary, Mr. Kotsifakos will lead the team in building upon its distinguished reputation for luxury and unparalleled guest experiences, further solidifying its position as a grand hotel and a beacon of excellence in the Kingdom.

With over two decades of proven success within prestigious global hospitality brands, including 15 years in leadership roles, Mr. Kotsifakos brings a wealth of expertise and a solid track record in hotel operations, food and beverage management, and high-profile events. His extensive experience across international markets aligns seamlessly with The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s strategic vision, dedicated to curating exceptional experiences for both discerning international travelers and local luxury seekers.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Kotsifakos shared, “It is a true privilege to lead the next chapter of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, a property that embodies the spirit of refined hospitality and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. At the heart of our culture is a deep commitment to creating meaningful, memorable experiences for every guest. I look forward to building on this legacy, elevating our position as a premier destination where world-class culinary artistry and exceptional entertainment come together in perfect harmony.”

A graduate of the prestigious Swiss Hotel Management School, Mr. Kotsifakos started his hospitality career in 2003 at the Hilton Athens. His journey with Marriott International began in 2010 as the Director of Food and Beverage at Costa Navarino Resorts. Since then, Mr. Kotsifakos has held a range of executive roles with prestigious brands across Europe and the Middle East, including The St. Regis, The Westin, and Sheraton. His deep international expertise, combined with his tenure in the Kingdom, will ensure The Ritz-Carlton, Amman continues to deliver on its global vision rooted in local authenticity.