Disney Cruise Line Expands Sailings in California and Texas

Disney Cruise Line releases the fall 2026 and spring 2027 itineraries, offering West Coast and Texas families more sailings in their backyard with even more voyages from San Diego and Galveston. These itineraries invite guests to create lasting memories with many ships returning to favorite destinations including the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Early bookings open Aug. 25, 2025 for select Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members, and general bookings open Sept. 2, 2025. For additional information, visit disneycruise.com.

California Dreaming

For the first time, San Diego will welcome two Disney Cruise Line ships, allowing more time for California dreaming and Pacific Coast breezes.

The Disney Magic will set sail in California for two months with three-, four-, five-, six- and seven-night voyages in October and November 2026, before transitioning to Texas on a 14-night voyage from San Diego to Galveston featuring stops in the breathtaking Puerto Vallarta, Cartagena and Grand Cayman.

Joining the Disney Magic for seven months in San Diego, the Disney Wonder will offer guests a spectacular view of crystal-blue waters with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights between October 2026 and April 2027, stopping at Catalina Island in California, as well as Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Lone Star State Magic

Late 2026 and early 2027 will welcome an extended season of Disney cruising from Texas. The Disney Magic will set sail from the Lone Star State with four-, five- and seven-night voyages from November 2026 to April 2027, visiting the sandy beaches of Cozumel and the historic sights of Progreso, Mexico. Several itineraries also include a Bahamian vacation with time at Disney Castaway Cay and Nassau. Guests will enjoy picturesque views, relaxing days listening to the ocean waves and beautiful cities with rich culture and exquisite food.

Themed Sailings

Whether spooky or merry, there is nothing like celebrating the holidays at sea with festive décor, themed activities and decadent treats. Family-favorite themed sailings return on select itineraries aboard the domestic Disney Cruise Line ships, with Halloween on the High Seas, from September to October 2026, and Very Merrytime Cruises, from November to December 2026.

In addition, there will be five ships sailing from Florida and the return of three- and four-night cruises on the Disney Adventure from Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. To view the complete fall 2026 spring 2027 itineraries or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com or contact their travel advisor.