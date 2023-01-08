DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury Officially Opens

Global Hotel Group has announced it has officially opened the new DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury. The hotel conversion includes renovations to the building exterior, all public spaces, meeting and banquet rooms, guest rooms and the restaurant.

DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury is operated by Global Hotel Group.

“We are so glad to be a part of the Monroe Township community and we look forward to providing superior hospitality,” said Brandon Turner, president and chief operating officer, Global Hotel Group. “Partnering with this iconic hospitality brand brings a much-needed fresh lodging option to this area.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury features 150 rooms, over 11,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting facilities, an outdoor fire pit and cozy lounge area and 390 Prime, an exceptional restaurant that specializes in steak and seafood. Standard amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center and an indoor heated pool. Each guestroom has HDTV, and a refrigerator, microwave and coffeemaker. At DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury, guests can expect a comfortable stay experience and friendly welcome, complete with the signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie.

DoubleTree by Hilton Monroe Township Cranbury is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.