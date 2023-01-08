Disney Princess - The Concert To Perform With The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra

Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways partner with Disney Concerts and Broadway Entertainment Group to bring ‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ in an open-air performance at Katara Amphitheatre this January

This month has a particularly special treat instore for Disney Princess fans as Qatar Tourism (QT) and Qatar Airways bring an exciting production of the world-renowned Disney Princess – The Concert to Doha, in partnership with Disney Concerts and Broadway Entertainment Group.

For the first time in forever, the show will be accompanied by a live orchestral performance by none other than the treasured local institution, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

For three nights, starting January 26 to 28, some of Broadway and the West End’s most celebrated artists will perform this unique tribute to Disney Princesses under the stars, against the dramatically impressive backdrop of the Katara Amphitheatre.

More than 30 hits from the Disney Princess franchises will be performed by the enviable cast featuring Hiba Elchikhe (‘Princess Jasmine’in Disney’s Aladdin), Steffanie Leigh (‘Mary Poppins’ in Mary Poppins), Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Disney’s Frozen), and Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast and ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules). Adam Josef (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) joins the quartet of women as their enchanting Prince. The cast will perform alongside the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Sarah Hicks.

In addition to performing the host of globally adored songs, including Frozen’s ‘Let it Go’ and Moana’s ‘How Far I’ll Go,’ the cast, appearing as themselves, will share amusing and heartfelt anecdotes from their time on the stage and screen. Various larger-than-life animations and stage effects will also truly bring the Disney magic alive for audiences.

Commenting on the concert, Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism said: “We are delighted to bring this very special performance to Qatar’s residents and visitors while offering a unique experience of the show with the live orchestral accompaniment of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. This open-air performance offers a wonderful evening for people of all ages and will be sure to add to our line-up of incredible events this winter season.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in their best ‘royal’ attire for the performances, which run from January 26 to January 28, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased here. https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production of ‘Broadway Princess Party’, which began at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City in 2015.