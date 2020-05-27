Spain presents new hygiene protocols to tourism sector

The Spanish secretary of state for tourism has published 12 guides detailing new technical specifications required for the safe reopening of the tourism industry.

To guarantee the safe reopening of the sector, Reyes Maroto, in coordination with the ministry of health, has prepared a series of guidelines with measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines contain specifications for service, cleaning and disinfection, maintenance and risk management, as well as for the different subsectors and activities that form part of the tourism framework.

So far, 12 guides have been published with instructions and recommendations for: hotels and tourist apartments; restaurants; travel agencies; golf courses; rural accommodation; spas; museums; tourist guides; information offices; hostels; camping sites; and active tourism.

There are eight other guides that are pending validation by the ministry of health.

These are guides specifically referring to: protected natural areas; nautical sports facilities and nautical activities; nightlife; amusement and leisure parks; tourist transport; visits to vineyards and other industrial facilities; cultural, historical and natural sites; unique public spaces and beaches.

The secretary of state entrusted the coordination of these guides, which are free, to the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality following an agreement with the autonomous communities to have homogeneous protocols for the whole country.

These guides provide instructions for the tourism sector to restart its activity ensuring maximum safety, and offering confidence to travellers.

Officials in Spain earlier this week said quarantine rules for new arrivals would be suspended from July 1st as the country prepares to reopen its tourism sector.

More Information

Take a look at the official guides here.