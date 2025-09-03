Distant Journeys Launches New South America Itineraries for 2026

Distant Journeys has unveiled a new collection of tours exploring South America. From Peru’s Incan heritage and Chile’s Patagonian lakes to Argentina’s elegance and Brazil’s electrifying spirit, the trips explore a continent of contrasts, where history, nature, and rhythm collide in unforgettable harmony.

The programme is packed full of experiences to satisfy even the most demanding of bucket lists, from exploring the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu, to witnessing the sheer power of the awe-inspiring Iguazú Falls or crossing the Andes from Chile to Argentina.

New: The Very Best of Peru

Peru is a country steeped in rich history and culture, where ancient wonders and dramatic landscapes create truly unforgettable experiences.

The 19-day Very Best of Peru tour travels from the shimmering waters of Lake Titicaca to the awe-inspiring majesty of Machu Picchu, unveiling the essence of this captivating country.

Among the many unforgettable moments on this trip are discovering the monastic charm of Arequipa, nestled beneath towering volcanoes, and venturing into the vast Colca Canyon in search of the soaring Andean condor. A trip to Cusco, the colonial gem that was once the heart of the Inca Empire, feels like a step back in time but never disappoints

Journeys on two of South America’s most iconic trains are also included – the 1920’s Pullman-styled Belmond Hiram Bingham and the unforgettable Titicaca Train which offers sweeping views of the surrounding highlands as it traverses the vast Peruvian Andes.

No tour of the country would be complete without spending time in Lima, Peru’s vibrant capital, a city where traditional grandeur meets modern flair.

Along the way, there are plenty of opportunities to savour world-renowned Peruvian cuisine – perfectly paired with a crisp Pisco sour.

The Very Best of Peru tour costs from £5,195 per person per person including flights and is offered on a choice of dates departing from April to September 2026.

New: The Very Best of South America

From the cobbled colonial streets of Lima to the samba rhythms of Rio de Janeiro, the 26-day Very Best of South America tour celebrates the continent’s most iconic landscapes & rich culture.

Highlights of this incredible journey include:

Wandering through Inca ruins in the Sacred Valley and marvelling at the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu.

Journeying into Los Glaciares National Park to witness one of Patagonia’s most iconic sights – the Perito Moreno Glacier.

Feeling the soul of Argentina through its music, dance, and passionate spirit.

Standing before the thundering majesty of Iguazú Falls and taking in the iconic sight of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

The tour costs from £8,195pp for a choice of departure dates between February and November 2026.

Guests wanting to continue their South American adventure can choose to extend their tour by adding on a trip to the Galapagos Islands or to explore the Amazon region by land or river cruise.

Distant Journeys’ tours include return international flights from the UK, overseas transfers and transport in modern air-conditioned coaches, quality accommodation in great locations, many meals including daily breakfast, and entrance and national park fees, all accompanied by an experienced Tour Manager or local guide.

Savings of £200 per person are currently being offered on Distant Journeys’ South American tours departing in 2026, when booked by 15th September 2025.

For more information visit www.distantjourneys.co.uk or call tel: 0800 141 3729