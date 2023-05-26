Discover Qatar Unveils the Ultra-Exclusive F1® Ultimate Fan Experience Package

Discover Qatar is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated Formula 1® Ultimate Fan Experience Package, offering motorsport enthusiasts a unique opportunity to be in the midst of the most prestigious racing event, the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, taking place in Doha between 6 – 8 October 2023.

Adding allure to this premium package, car enthusiasts will enjoy complementary entry into the first Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “At Discover Qatar, we are dedicated to continuing our legacy in providing world-class packages to our travellers and ensuring exceptional experiences in Doha. The latest F1® Ultimate Fan Experience Package offers motorsport enthusiasts three days of thrills and luxury with meet-and-greet opportunities, Paddock Club™ access, and entry into the prestigious Geneva International Motor Show 2023. We have curated this spectacle to be one fans will never forget, maintaining our excellence when it comes to large-scale global events.”

Discover Qatar’s F1® Ultimate Fan Experience Package grants fans exclusive privileges to the most sought-after areas of the race circuit to witness the intense action from prime viewing locations, in addition to access to the team garages, pit lane, and the start and finish line. Fans will also receive an invite to a meet-and-greet lunch with F1® Drivers or Legends.

With access to the Formula 1 Paddock Club™, enthusiasts can enjoy pit lane walks, fan zones, guided track tours, and dedicated Paddock Club™ parking. For those eager to immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the grandstand, complementary seating will be provided.

Automotive enthusiasts looking to be a part of the exhilarating and luxurious weekend can secure their F1® Ultimate Fan Experience Package with a starting price of QAR 26,795. With limited ticket availability, bookings can be completed on www.discoverqatar.qa/F1.