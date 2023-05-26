Emirates relaunches the Skywards Everyday app

Emirates is taking its loyalty program experience to new heights with the relaunch of Skywards Everyday – an app that enables members to earn Skywards Miles all day, every day across dining, high street and luxury shopping, entertainment, beauty and wellness, groceries, and services.

Start racking up Miles easily with Skywards Everyday and unlock rewards faster, such as Cash+Miles on flights, hotel stays, duty free shopping and money-can’t-buy-experiences.

Three simple steps: Download, link and earn

To start earning Miles, simply download the Skywards Everyday app from iOS App Store ﻿or Google Play Store ﻿and log-in using Emirates Skywards details.

Link up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards* in the app.

Earn Miles every time you pay with any linked payment card at over 200 Skywards Everyday partners in the UAE. Members earn 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent on high street shopping, leisure and entertainment, luxury shopping, beauty and wellness, services, and dining; and 1 Mile for every AED 5 spent on groceries and pharmacy.

Members who live outside the UAE can also download Skywards Everyday and earn Miles when they visit the country.

Hundreds of partners across the UAE

Members will be spoilt for choice with over 200 partners across the UAE. Explore, earn and get closer to your next reward. Participating brands include -

· Shop till you drop: Dhamani 1969, Mont Blanc, TAG Heuer, Vilebrequin, Springfield, Bait Al Kandora, Borders, Natuzzi.

· Dining and earn: CE LA VI, Café Bateel, Costa Coffee, Arabica, Tresind Dubai, Folly by Nick and Scott.

· Entertainment for all: Bounce, City Sightseeing, Padelae, The Arena Games, Dubai Dolphinarium.

· Errands for the week: Al Maya, Champion Cleaners, Pet Corner, Saeedi Pro.

· Stay healthy and earn: Barry’s Boot Camp, Bin Sina Pharmacy, Seven, BR Performance Studios, Holland and Barrett.

· Indulge and relax: Belle Femme, Beauty Connection, Jacques Le Coupe Salons, Anantara Spa, Chaps and Co.

Members can earn even more Miles with every purchase made when using their Emirates Skywards credit card. Stay tuned for more fantastic opportunities to earn bonus Miles with Visa while shopping at any participating brands in the next few weeks.

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.

* Applies to all Visa card holders issued in worldwide; and MasterCard cardholders issued in the UAE, UK, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar, Australia, Canada, Denmark and USA.

*Terms and conditions apply