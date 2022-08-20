DISCOVER FORTE WINKS IN THE HEART OF MAYFAIR

Discover your best sleep yet in the heart of Mayfair at London’s elegant Brown’s Hotel, which becomes a sanctuary of calm with an expertly created ‘Forte Winks’ experience.

As London’s first hotel, Brown’s has been perfecting the art of a restful night’s sleep for nearly two hundred years. With that in mind, Brown’s has designed the perfect restorative two-night experience to soothe mind, body and soul; offering practical tips (and a few surprises) to help guests rest, relax and drift into a serene sleep.

The experience starts by checking into an elegant, spacious guestroom where an exceptionally comfortable bed and minibar packed with nourishing treats await. Guests will receive a beautifully presented silk sleepover kit from luxury British sleepwear brand, YOLKE, as well as a special incentive to go towards purchasing indulgent YOLKE silk or cotton pyjamas. An incredibly soft and lavender-infused sleep mask from Masters of Mayfair, a luxury sleep and travel brand and pillow spray collection; guests will also enjoy Irene Forte Skincare’s bestseller – its Hibiscus Night Cream.

Each morning, guests can enjoy a delicious and hearty home-cooked breakfast either in the tranquillity of their room or in the hotel’s stylish restaurant, Charlie’s. Sauntering down to the hideaway that is The Spa at Brown’s, the new Buona Notte Facial awaits. Each evening, herbal teas calm the body and clear the mind alongside sleep and mindfulness cards.

Combining tried-and-tested home comforts with relaxation techniques, the Forte Winks experience at Brown’s is designed to reduced anxiety and develop a healthy sleep routine, whilst re-energising mind and body.

Irene Forte of Irene Forte Skincare comments on the importance of getting a good night’s sleep when it comes to wellness, ‘My first key element is sleep. I sleep about 8.5 hours per night and never

jeopardise sleep for work. Sleep is essential for your health and skin. The World Health Organisation and the National Sleep Foundation both stipulate that we need eight hours of sleep per night. In his book ‘Why We Sleep’, Matthew Walker states that sleeping less than six or seven hours per night demolishes your immune system and I couldn’t agree more’.

Forte Winks includes:

Two nights in a luxurious room with daily breakfast

Welcome pack filled with luxurious treats and gifts

Healthy mini bar in suite (cost on consumption)

Herbal tea turndown

Two Buona Notte Facial at The Spa at Brown’s



Forte Winks two-night experience starts from £1,700 based on two people sharing. Further information and to book can be found from the following link: Book Forte Winks

Available from 01 October 2022 – 01 October 2023.

Book ‘Forte Winks’ at Brown’s by emailing [email protected] or calling 0207 493 6020.