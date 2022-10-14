Deutsche Hospitality announces topping-out ceremony for Zleep Hotel Prague

Scandinavian design encounters the Czech capital: Zleep Hotels is celebrating the next milestone in its European expansion on 12 October 2022 with a topping-out ceremony for Zleep Hotel Prague.

This first hotel in the Czech Republic will feature 166 rooms as well as a lobby, reception, and snack bar in Scandinavian design. Zleep Hotel Prague is to be completed by 2024 as part of a mixed-use development project consisting of an international school, residential units, offices and a retail area. It is located in the Waltrovka development zone, a project being carried out by the Penta Group that includes modern residential and commercial buildings and a two-hectare park.

“With the topping-out ceremony for Zleep Hotel Prague, we are able to write a new chapter in the success story of our brand, bringing us a good deal closer to the scheduled opening. Thus, we are looking forward to 2024 and the opening of this hotel, which is a perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Peter Haaber, CEO Zleep Hotels. “In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to our partner Penta Real Estate. Thanks to their expertise, we have been able to establish a presence in Eastern Europe for the first time and help meet the high tourist demand for the Czech capital.”

The brand’s portfolio currently includes 15 hotels in Denmark and Sweden. In addition to Prague, Zleep Hotels are under construction in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Zurich. Additional hotel openings are in the planning stage.