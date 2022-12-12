DESTINATION SAUDI ARABIA WIZZ AIR INAUGURATES NEW CONNECTION FROM ROME TO RIYADH

Wizz Air, the fastest growing and most sustainable airline globally, has inaugurated its first flight from Rome to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The new ultra-low-cost route will strengthen Wizz Air’s presence in Saudi Arabia and boost the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector in line with the Vision 2030. The route will be served by twice-weekly flights. Tickets can be purchased on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ app, with fares starting from 54.99€.*.

Situated on the vast Najd Plateau, surrounded by desert, in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, Riyadh is a modern metropolis whose surface holds a fascinating centuries-old history that can still be found within the atmospheric souks, engaging museums and ancient architecture. A perfect setting, then, for those seeking a staycation or for those who, instead, want a weekend escape, discovering the best the capital has to offer.

Once again, Rome Fiumicino’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport proves to be a key player in Wizz Air’s growth plans in Italy, from which the airline has announced the opening of 2 more new routes that will connect the Italian capital to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Dammam (the route was inaugurated last September 29) and Jeddah airports.

The route between Rome and Riyadh is part of an array of twenty-three new routes to Saudi Arabia announced in recent months by Wizz Air, confirming the airline’s commitment to supporting the country’s growing tourism sector by bringing more than one million passengers to the Kingdom. Wizz Air’s growing presence is in line with its Vision 2030 program, a strategic and ambitious goal to triple passenger traffic in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer at Wizz Air, said: “It is a huge pleasure to finally inaugurate this new route between Rome and Riyadh. The new low-fare route will enable tourists and residents in Italy and Saudi Arabia to travel directly from one point to another at affordable prices, further strengthening global connectivity and will directly connect two capitals renowned worldwide for their immense historical and cultural heritage. We would like to once again thank our Air Connectivity Program partners, the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Arabian Tourism Board, Riyadh International Airport, and the Government of Saudi Arabia for their continued support. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming passengers aboard our modern, young and sustainable aircraft”.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company said: “This launch fits in with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy, as KSA will be connected with international destinations offered at more affordable prices. This important step will boost the competitiveness of airlines working at King Khalid International Airport to provide passengers with more options and a better travel experience. Riyadh Airports is anxious to cooperate with the best airlines to offer more traveling options and destinations, together with better services. Wizz Air is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with an excellent reputation,” Al-Maghlouth concluded.

Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Saudi is the world’s biggest new destination, undiscovered, unique and unexpected, The Saudi tourism offering is incomparable, one of breadth and diversity, from pristine nature, diverse landscapes, rich culture, a rapidly expanding entertainment offer and authentic Arabian hospitality. We are very excited to witness the expansion of the flights between Saudi and Italy, as it’s helping us create an exciting new destination for the Italian traveller, to explore and experience the authentic home of Arabia.”

Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Executive Officer of the Air Connectivity Program, said: ‘Wizz Air’s new route deepens connectivity between Rome and Riyadh, and we are excited to welcome ever more visitors from one historical city to another. As demand for tourism in Saudi Arabia increases, at the Air Connectivity Program we are ensuring supply in place to serve it. We look forward to further expanding our collaboration with WizzAir, working together to provide a unique and comfortable experience as passengers enter the Kingdom.”