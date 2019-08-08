Delta grows Virgin partnership on trans-Atlantic routes

Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines are boosting flights between the UK and US from next summer, which sees Delta join Virgin in serving Gatwick Airport together for the first time.

It means that between the two airlines, capacity across the Atlantic has increased by nearly 10,000 seats per week over the last year, offering customers unrivalled customer experience and more choice than ever before.

Gatwick will become Delta’s seventh trans-Atlantic destination served non-stop from Boston when flights begin on May 22nd.

One day before, Virgin Atlantic will launch a daily flight to New York-JFK from Gatwick.

Together the airlines will offer up to four daily flights to three US cities next summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta’s return to Gatwick will mark the first time the airlines have both served the airport since their partnership began in 2014.

UK-bound customers flying from the northeast United States will benefit from up to 18 daily flights between Boston and New York and two London airports, plus Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“We’re excited to return to London Gatwick, which is where we launched our first UK destination over 40 years ago as well as Manchester, and continue to grow our international network from Boston,” said Roberto Ioriatti, Delta vice president, trans-Atlantic.

“Together with Virgin Atlantic, we are strengthening our presence in the northeast U. and in London, offering customers a greater choice of destinations combined with the excellent service they can expect from our airlines.”

Beginning March 29th, Delta and Virgin Atlantic will increase capacity between New York-JFK and London Heathrow by 15 per cent - providing more flight options for when customers want to travel.

Delta will increase its services to three daily frequencies, with Virgin Atlantic operating five.

This includes a daytime slot from JFK-Heathrow for the first time, operated by Delta, complementing the daytime Boston-Heathrow and JFK-Heathrow service currently offered by Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin Atlantic’s Heathrow – JFK flights will be the first route to enjoy the new A350 from September.

Virgin Atlantic is also set to increase flights to important west coast hubs, as it ups frequencies from Heathrow to Seattle from seven to 11 per week, representing a 57 per cent growth in seat capacity since Delta originally launched the route in 2014.

Los Angeles will also see services rise from 14 to 17 flights per week, with up to three services per day operating in the busy summer months.

LA will also be the second Virgin Atlantic destination to receive the airline’s new A350, from next year.

Delta will return to Manchester, with a new peak-summer service to Boston effective May 21st, taking over Virgin Atlantic’s current operation.

Flights will increase from the current three per week to a daily service, offering an extra 45 per cent capacity versus last year.

Manchester will become the eighth Transatlantic destination served nonstop by Delta from Boston, while flights to Atlanta, New York-JFK, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando will continue to be operated by Virgin Atlantic.