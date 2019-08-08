Winkler appointed general manager at Fairmont the Palm

Kai Winkler has been appointed to the role of general manager with Fairmont the Palm in Dubai.

Taking over leadership of the hotel, situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the German national is a seasoned hotelier and brings more than two decades of experience to the role.

Winkler holds an executive MBA in hospitality and tourism from Neoma Business School in Paris and started his hospitality career in 1995 in Germany.

He has since had years of international assignments in the fields of sales and marketing, rooms and food and beverage.

Fairmont the Palm is an idyllic five-star resort situated on Dubai’s most sought-after island community, Palm Jumeirah.

A luxury beachfront resort with unrivalled views of the Arabian Gulf and glittering Dubai Marina skyline, the city’s major attractions and airports are all located within easy reach.

Winkler took up his first general manager assignment in 2009 at the Hotel Palace Praha, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, located in Prague, Czech Republic.

In 2011, he joined Kempinski Hotel Airport Munich, Germany as hotel manager and a year later, became the general manager at Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum, Turkey before relocating to China in 2015 as cluster general manager of two Kempinski Hotels in Dalian.

Winkler joins Fairmont the Palm from his most recent position as the general manager of Fairmont Quasar, Istanbul heading the pre-opening team in establishing a flagship Fairmont property in Turkey.

He will be taking over his new position from the resort’s previous general manager, Mark Sawkins who has grown within the Accor brand as vice president of luxury brands within the region.

Sawkins commented: “We are pleased to welcome Kai to the team at Fairmont the Palm.

“He has joined at an exciting time for the resort with the re-launch of its new beach, plus new additions to its food and beverage portfolio.

“His entrepreneurial and strategical approach towards creatively driving performance will contribute to the property’s overall accomplishments and elevate the resort’s brand presence within the community and the destination at large.”