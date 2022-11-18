Delta changing hiring process for veterans to ease transition to civilian life

Delta is going further in its commitment to hire top talent from the U.S. military by offering jobs to full-time, active-duty personnel up to two years before their retirement.

These conditional job offers can also be extended to Active Guard Reserve members in what is a significant expansion from the previous timeline of six months before retirement. For all other military members, Delta will begin interview processes and extending conditional job offers to successful candidates one year before their availability date.

Delta is consistently recognized as a top employer for veterans, with former service members comprising 11% of the airline’s 80,000-strong workforce. Earlier this month, Forbes named Delta to its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans, which is based on employee survey data of more than 7,000 veterans of the U.S. armed forces across all industries.

“This will provide our service members and their families with the security of a career lined up and ready, while they make a life transition and get settled in the next chapter of their lives,” said John Laughter, E.V.P. and Chief of Operations. “On behalf of the entire Delta family, thank you for your service.”

Helping veterans transition to civilian careers is a top priority for Delta, reflected in some of the company’s key partnerships.

Among the airline’s partnerships is the nonprofit FourBlock, which helps military veterans transition to civilian careers with the airline and support Delta’s goal of reflecting the communities we serve. In alignment with the airline’s skills-first hiring approach, Delta also launched a new tool in 2022 in partnership with military.com to help veterans understand how their military occupational specialty code translates to open jobs at Delta with the Military Skills Translator. By inputting their military experience, veterans will be able to identify jobs that may leverage similar skillsets.

If you are a veteran, active-duty military, or active-duty military approaching retirement, visit Delta’s skills translator website, which will match the skills and specialties earned in the military to open positions.