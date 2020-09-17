Dart Group becomes Jet2 plc as travel focus grows

Dart Group has changed its name to Jet2 plc.

The change of name has been registered at Companies House and is effective immediately.

Shares in the company, which owns leisure airline and holiday provider Jet2.com, are now trading under the JET2 ticker.

The decision to change the name of the company follows the sale of the Dart Group distribution and logistics business, and a decision to focus on the long-term growth of leisure travel.

A statement explained: “This is an exciting day for our company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our business has evolved significantly over the last decade and we believe now is the right time to align our group name with the brand under which our business is delivered.

“The combined power of our proposition, product and people is what will fuel our ongoing success, as we constantly seek to improve our customers’ holiday choice, experience and enjoyment, giving us the greatest opportunity to retain and attract new customers - the key to continuing profitable growth.”

Stephen Heapy is appointed chief executive of Jet2 plc.

Philip Meeson will remain executive chairman.

The ISIN of the company remains unchanged, but a new website has been launched.