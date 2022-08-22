Da Nang to offer array of cultural events to celebrate National Day

A wide array of cultural and artistic activities will be held across Da Nang in celebration of 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Specifically, street music programmes will take place every Saturday and Sunday evening on the west bank of the Dragon Bridge.

A photo exhibition reflecting the traditional friendship and special solidarity between Viet Nam and Laos will be organised at the headquarters of the Da Nang branch of the National Political Publishing House of Truth from August 20 - September 30.

Magic shows will take place on the west bank of the Dragon Bridge this evening, whilst the city’s Center for Culture and Cinema will host the Han River dance programme at the semicircle of Bach Dang Street on Sunday evening.

On the evening of August 27, along Tran Hung Dao Street, the Center of Culture and Cinema will collaborate with the municipal Junior College of Culture - Arts and the Son Tra People’s Committee to organise a street dance programme to serve people and visitors. Also, an art show of traditional Vietnamese musical instruments will take place on the sidewalk of Tran Hung Dao Street on the same day.

The Da Nang-based Nguyen Hien Dinh Tuong Theater will host a summer piano recital programme on August 28.

From August 30 to September 5, the Museum of Da Nang will hold an online exhibition entitled ‘Da Nang - historic days in August 1945’ on social networking platforms and the museum’s website.

Between August 31 and September 6, an art and news photo exhibition themed ‘The homeland of people in the Central Coast - Central Highlands regions’ will take place at a public park south of the west bank of the Dragon Bridge.

Also at the same location, from September 1 to 7, the Central Committee of the Viet Nam Students’ Union in partnership with the municipal Youth Union and the Alpha Book JSC will hold the first-ever Study Promotion Book Fair themed ‘Knowledge Baggage-Creating the future’ in the city.

A Trung Vuong Theatre-hosted general arts programme will be held at the APEC Statue Sculpture will be held on September 2 evening to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day. Also on the evening of September 2, at the East Sea Park, the municipal Youth Union will hold a music festival entitled ‘Moving forward with confidence’.

On September 10 evening, an arts programme, which will have ‘Bright forever with time’ as its theme, will take place at the city’s Labour Culture House.

In addition, during that time, the city authorities will create the most favourable conditions for some private units to organise their own cultural and artistic programmes, including the art programmes ‘Just not together’ and ‘Remember you’, a fashion show, and a finale of the fitness model contest.