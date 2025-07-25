Cruisebound Launches New Referral Program, Making Cruising More Rewarding Than Ever

Cruisebound, the online cruise agency redefining how travelers plan and book cruises, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new referral program.

The Cruisebound referral program gives customers $50 Cruisebound Cash every time a friend books using their unique referral link. The referred friend also gets $50 Cruisebound Cash toward their first booking. There’s no cap on earnings, so cruise fans can invite as many friends as they’d like and rack up unlimited rewards toward future adventures at sea.

“We know that cruising is better together, and our customers are some of the most enthusiastic cruise advocates out there,” said Claire Gibbons, Cruisebound COO. “Our referral program turns that excitement into real rewards while helping more travelers discover how simple it is to book with Cruisebound.”

The program is intuitive and easy to use. Customers simply log in to get their unique link and send it to their friends. When friends use the link to book their first cruise, both parties win.

This latest enhancement reflects Cruisebound’s innovative approach to creating value for its customers, while making booking as effortless and rewarding as possible. Whether someone is a seasoned cruiser or planning their very first voyage, Cruisebound aims to make the journey smooth from start to finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Ways Cruisebound Adds Value

The referral program is just one of the many ways Cruisebound adds value for travelers. Customers benefit from Cruisebound Cash, a rewards program that gives them bonus credit for every sailing - stackable with cruise line loyalty programs and applicable to any booking on Cruisebound. The Cruisebound app serves as a powerful travel companion, allowing users to book and manage cruises on the go, track their trip with a personalized countdown widget, and access data-driven deals updated daily.

For more information, visit cruisebound.com or download the Cruisebound app from the App Store or Google Play.