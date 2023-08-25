Cruise Saudi announces collaboration with renowned integrated leisure services platform

100% PIF-owned company Cruise Saudi is working with globally renowned leaders in the tech and innovation industry for the creation of its new premium cruise line, AROYA Cruises, and the latest partner to be announced is leisure services platform, COLUMBIA blue – The Leisure Group with its operational brands COLUMBIA cruise services for the technical operations and COLUMBIA signature for hospitality services.

COLUMBIA blue, is the chosen ship manager for AROYA Cruises. It specialises in the full management of cruise and expedition passenger vessels and provides services to some of the most renowned brands in the world.

For AROYA Cruises, COLUMBIA blue will oversee the hotel management including housekeeping, guest relations, food & beverage, crew management and deck & engine management.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, commented: “COLUMBIA blue is a leader in the ship management industry and an instrumental organisation for AROYA Cruises to work with. This strategic partnership is crucial in ensuring that AROYA Cruises passengers have the best possible experience on-board.”

Norman Schmiedl CEO of COLUMBIA blue commented: ‘’We are extremely proud to be helping AROYA Cruises deliver a remarkably Arabian experience to their guests. We are deploying all of our 40 years of experience in cruise ship management to deliver safe, efficient and sustainable standards to AROYA Cruises.’’

Announced in June 2023, AROYA Cruises is Cruise Saudi’s owned, premium cruise line. Designed for Saudi nationals, expatriates and regional guests, AROYA Cruises will be tailored specifically to the interests of the Arabian market.

The creation of AROYA Cruises supports Cruise Saudi’s overall goals of creating 50,000 job opportunities in Saudi, and welcoming 1.3 million cruise passengers annually, by 2035.

For more information about Cruise Saudi, visit www.cruisesaudi.com. For more information about AROYA Cruises, visit www.aroyacruises.com.