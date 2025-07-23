Cristian Nannucci Appointed General Manager of Upcoming Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that owns and operates over 560 properties in 58 countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cristian Nannucci as General Manager of the upcoming Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel, set to open in Q1 2026. A seasoned hospitality executive with over 30 years of global experience, Nannucci will lead the pre-opening and operational launch of the first Tivoli property in Oman.

Nannucci brings a proven track record of leadership across the Asia, Europe and the Middle East, having held senior positions with global hotel brands including Shangri-La and the opening of the five-star dual complex PARKROYAL COLLECTION and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites in Kuala Lumpur. His expertise spans luxury resort management, multi-property operations, brand development, and new hotel openings—skills that will be instrumental in establishing Tivoli’s debut in Oman. Most recently, he has taken on senior assignments in Malaysia and the Philippines, combining operational excellence with a strong focus on guest experience and commercial performance.

Situated in the modern mixed-use destination, LA VIE, just 15 minutes from Muscat International Airport, Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel is a landmark new-build development comprising a 79-key hotel and 100 branded residences. The property will overlook the newly landscaped 18-hole golf course managed by Troon Golf and will be ideally located near the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Oman Automobile Association, and several government ministries.

Guests can look forward to a full suite of luxury amenities including an Anantara Spa, SEEN Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, all-day dining venue, sports bar, ballroom, meeting rooms, and a state-of-the-art gym and infinity swimming pool. With this opening, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts strengthens its presence in the Middle East, complementing its existing portfolio in Qatar and upcoming expansion into Bahrain.

The appointment of Cristian marks a significant milestone as we prepare to launch our first Tivoli property in Oman. Cristian brings a wealth of leadership in luxury hospitality, and we are confident that under his guidance, Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel will deliver a unique blend of Omani heritage and contemporary elegance in the heart of the capital

David Todd, Vice President Operations, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa

Nasser Al Shibli, Chief Executive Officer of ORIS, owning company of Tivoli La Vie Muscat added, “We are pleased to welcome Cristian as General Manager to lead the opening and market positioning of this landmark development. We are confident that Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel will enrich Oman’s luxury landscape and set a new benchmark for service and guest experience in the region, reflecting our commitment to bringing world-class hospitality experiences to the Sultanate.”

An Italian national, Cristian Nannucci is a graduate of the Aurelio Saffi Hotel School in Florence and has completed executive leadership programmes by Cornell University. His diverse cultural background and international training have shaped a management style rooted in precision, innovation, and warm hospitality.

About Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 1933 in Portugal, the luxury brand Tivoli Hotels & Resorts invites guests to experience the delightful moments of slow living and collect memories that will remain with them long after their stay. Through unique curated services and authentic experiences, Tivoli unlocks the secret soul of each destination for its guests.

The current portfolio comprises nearly 20 properties in Portugal, Brazil, Qatar, China, The Netherlands, Italy and Spain, with future properties in Europe and the Middle East.

Tivoli is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Visit tivolihotels.com for more information and connect with Tivoli on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.