Conrad Hotels & Resorts Launches 1/3/5 Program to Inspire Meaningful Travel Experiences

Conrad Hotels & Resorts announces the launch of Conrad 1/3/5, a signature brand program designed to encourage fresh perspectives through immersive, thoughtfully curated experiences for the modern traveler. Inspired by the legacy of founder Barron Hilton, the program will offer time-tailored itineraries—built to last 1, 3, or 5 hours long—inviting guests to discover each destination through the lens of bold design, local culture and meaningful connections.

Whether guests have a single hour or an entire afternoon, Conrad Hotels & Resorts provide tailored experiences unique to each destination—taking into account individual tastes, preferences, and available time to help uncover the soul of a place through its people, culture, and local stories. The new brand program reflects a growing desire among luxury travelers to invest in itinerary-driven experiences during their travels. According to Hilton’s recent trends report, 67% of travelers like to have a daily agenda for their trip, with 20% looking for outdoor adventures and 1 in 5 looking to try new restaurants or culinary experiences in their travels. Each 1/3/5 itinerary will be crafted by and bookable through the Conrad Concierge, and will provide a highly localized activity meant to make a lasting impact.

“At Conrad Hotels & Resorts, we believe that luxury travel is about how you experience a destination throughout your stay,” said Dino Michael, SVP & global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “With the launch of Conrad 1/3/5, we’re empowering our guests to discover new perspectives through curated, time-tailored experiences that go beyond the expected. Whether guests want to enjoy a quick tour or embark on a full afternoon of local discovery, this program reflects our commitment to offering meaningful, memorable experiences that connect them more deeply to the world around them.”

Available at the Concierge desk, the Conrad 1/3/5 program will be localized by each property, allowing every hotel to bring the concept to life in its own distinctive and culturally relevant way.

1 hour

Set against breathtaking views of the Hudson River, savor Italian-inspired cocktails at Conrad New York Downtown’s new Leonessa rooftop bar, followed by dinner at the hotel’s restaurant Atrio featuring handmade pasta from a century-old New York shop, or take an hour-long guided tour through the one-of-a-kind water-inspired art collection at Conrad Orlando. At Conrad Punta de Mita, learn the history, regions, and flavor profiles of Sotol, Mezcal, Raicilla, and Tequila during a spirits tasting paired with Mexican antojitos orchestrated by their executive chef.

3 hours

Feel the soft sand between your hands and toes at Conrad Orlando during a unique 3 hour sand sculpting workshop with a resident award winning sand artist, one of three hundred in the world certified for professional sand art. Or at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, discover the natural wonders of the Riviera Maya with a visit to Aktun Chen Natural Park, a breathtaking off-property excursion just minutes from the property. Explore ancient underground caves filled with stunning rock formations, swim in serene, crystal-clear cenotes, visit the park’s wildlife sanctuary or soar through the jungle on a zip line.

5 hours

Find your inner artist in Sayulita at Conrad Punta de Mita, and visit an inspiring local artisan’s workshop to create beautiful handmade souvenirs—such as Ojos de Dios, vibrant alebrijes, colorful bracelets, and unique necklaces that capture the spirit of this nearby coastal town. Or at Conrad New York Downtown, embark on a self-guided journey created by the Conrad Concierge through the storied past of Lower Manhattan, with highlights such as New York’s first paved street and Delmonico’s, the nation’s first fine dining establishment.

Experiences in EMEA

1 hour

Conrad Rabat Arzana will offer a scenic horseback ride along the beach at Oued Ikkem, led by a local equestrian club. Or travelers can immerse themselves in the rich roots of Ireland’s Celtic history at Conrad Dublin with an introduction to bespoke tweed creations from the Luxury Celtic Tweed Company. In Portugal, guests of Conrad Algarve are invited to an exclusive tour of ArtCatto Gallery led by the owner, a contemporary art gallery housed in an impressive traditional Portuguese townhouse located in the heart of the city of Loulé.

3 hours

Conrad Algarve invites guests to learn about traditional Portuguese cuisine with a visit to the market of Loulé, a colourful, Moorish-inspired marketplace just moments from the hotel, followed by a masterclass in Algarvean cuisine by Executive Chef, Osvalde Silva. Conrad Dublin offers a journey to discover the sound of Ireland with Zoey Conway, one of Ireland’s most evocative violinists. Enjoy a private guided tour of the National Concert Hall and an intimate dinner, accompanied by Zoey’s musical journey through Irish history — a rare blend of storytelling and sound. In Morocco at Conrad Rabat Arzana, learn traditional fishing skills in Harhoura led by the local fishermen, including tying knots, baiting lines and discovering the famous fishing spots.

5 hours

For those seeking a full half-day itinerary, Conrad Algarve offers clam picking and an oyster tasting at Ria Formosa, followed by lunch at Deserta Island. Guests of Conrad Rabat Arzana can take part in a five-hour artisan pottery workshop to learn about the ancient Moroccan art of pottery, followed by a traditional Moroccan tea ceremony in a nearby riad-style setting. In Ireland, departing from Conrad Dublin, guests can explore the wonders of Wicklow by Land Rover before a private helicopter ride over the iconic Cliffs of Moher, an adventure that elevates sightseeing into an unforgettable memory.

Experiences in APAC

1 hour

During a stay at Conrad Pune, immerse in an hour of rich history of the Aga Khan Palace, a symbol of both architectural grandeur and historical importance for locals. Deeply connected to India’s freedom movement, the palace once served as a prison for Mahatma Gandhi and his wife, Kasturba Gandhi. At Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, travelers can enter a dreamlike world beneath the sea to witness the breathtaking underwater setting of Ithaa, the world’s first undersea restaurant.

3 hours

At Conrad Tokyo, guests can visit Shinbashi Tamakiya, a historic shop founded in 1782 and now run by its 10th-generation owner, and learn about the legacy of this centuries-old establishment, sample its signature tsukudani (preserved seafood) made with a secret sauce, craft onigiri rice balls and take home a Tamakiya product of their choice. Or at Conrad Bengaluru, experience a unique workshop to discover the quiet lineage of pottery in India and enjoy honey high tea with Mr. Apoorva BV, known as The Beeman of India, while learning how bees keep ecosystems thriving.

5 hours

For those with an open afternoon, embark on a thrilling search for Mantas in the South Ari Atoll led by the resident Marine Biologists at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, reconnect with nature on an invigorating mountain trek paired at Conrad Pune, or witness a master swordsmith in action with sword making at Conrad Tokyo, then forge tamahagane steel with your own hands — a rare honour and rite of passage into Japan’s warrior heritage.