Wilding Hotels Elevates Guest Experience and Sustainability Goals with Volo In-Room Tablets

Wilding Hotels, a premier name in wilderness hospitality, has partnered with Volo Solutions to implement in-room concierge tablets across its properties. This collaboration brings a modern, intuitive, and eco-conscious solution to guest engagement while easing operations and enhancing service.

“At Wilding Hotels, we focus on providing a seamless and elevated guest experience while fostering sustainability,” said Amy Hansen, Head of Hotel Operations. “Implementing Volo in-room tablets has enhanced guest experience, streamlined operations, and supported our sustainability goals.”

Wilding Hotels selected Volo for its user-friendly platform, customization capabilities, and excellent customer service. Real-time updates and tailored content for each location were key factors, along with Volo’s deep understanding of luxury hospitality.

The tablets offer convenient access to hotel services, bookings, and local recommendations. Guests can place orders, contact concierge, and view personalized content from an in-room iPad. The technology has improved communication and reduced response times, enabling staff to focus on high-value, personalized service.

Replacing printed directories, menus, and brochures with Volo’s digital solution has significantly reduced paper waste and printing costs, supporting Wilding’s eco-conscious mission while maintaining convenience and luxury.

The tablets also drive revenue by upselling dining, spa services, and experiences. Wilding Hotels anticipates further personalization and smart room integration, with AI-driven recommendations enhancing the concierge experience.

“Volo’s intuitive platform and exceptional support made this transition seamless, and we’ve already seen increased engagement and revenue,” said Hansen. “These tablets are central to delivering a high-touch experience aligned with our brand’s luxury and innovation.”

For more information, visit getvolo.com and wildinghotels.com.