Commercial aircraft demand drives Airbus into black

Airbus has reported a net profit of €2.2 billion for the first-half of 2021 as demand for commercial aircraft rebounds.

The figure is an improvement on the €1.9 billion loss seen during the first half of last year.

Revenue at the European manufacturing giant stood at €24.6 billion in the six months to the end of June, up from €18.9 million last year.

“These half-year results reflect the commercial aircraft deliveries, our focus on cost containment and competitiveness, and the good performance in helicopters and defence and space,” said Airbus chief executive, Guillaume Faury.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the numerous actions taken by the teams have delivered a strong first-half performance.

“This enables us to raise our 2021 guidance although we continue to face an unpredictable environment.”

In common with rival Boeing, Airbus saw demand for commercial aircraft rebound in early 2021.

A total of 297 commercial aircraft were delivered in the first six months of the year, up from 196 in the same period of last year.

The vast majority of these were variants on the Airbus A320.

Looking ahead, Airbus said it now expects to make €4 billion in adjusted EBIT profit this year, and deliver 600 planes.