CMA warns travel companies to promptly pay refunds this summer

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has warned package holiday companies to respect the refund rights of holidaymakers ahead of the summer period.

The government body has published an open letter to the sector and has also sent it directly to the 100 package travel firms with the most complaints about them.

The letter reminds the firms of their legal obligations and of the need to ensure refund options are clear and accessible.

As a result of CMA action, TUI UK has now given a formal commitment – known as ‘undertakings’ – to provide clearer information on refunds upfront to customers whose holidays have been cancelled due to coronavirus 9.

The company had already taken steps to meet concerns raised by the CMA, by improving the information it provides to customers and making it easier for people to get their money back.

Since March last year, the CMA has received over 23,000 complaints from consumers about refund issues relating to package holidays that could not go ahead due to the pandemic.

In acknowledgement of this, the letter to the package travel sector sets out what businesses should provide and what customers can expect.

Commitments include a pledge to refund customers in 14 days, in cash of through a credit note.

The CMA also states people have a right to a full refund where they decide to cancel their package because “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances” at the destination.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: “International travel is set to resume soon and lots of people will be considering a long-awaited trip abroad.

“With that in mind, we want to make sure people are fully aware of their refund rights, so they can make informed choices about booking a holiday.

“We have secured millions in refunds for people who couldn’t go on their hard-earned trips over the past year and now we’re calling on package holiday companies to make the refund process less hassle in the future.

“We expect all firms to give clear cancellation options and will consider appropriate steps if we see companies breaking the law by refusing or delaying refunds this summer.”