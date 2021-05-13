Princess Cruises cancels further summer trips

While Princess Cruises has cancelled a number of trips over the coming months as it battles back toward operation.

All California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess have been suspended until at least August 21st this year, while Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess will not restart until at least the same date.

All remaining 2021 Mediterranean summer season voyages on Enchanted Princess have also been cut.

The news comes as the company said it continues to work with various government and port authorities to finalise its plans for a return to cruising.

Princess added it continues its discussions with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.

The latest cancellations were blamed on ongoing international travel restrictions.