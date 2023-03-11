CLIMATE PROTECTION IS A HUMAN RIGHT

Climate protection and human rights are closely linked. In the Studiosus interview at ITB Berlin 2023 experts outlined their various perspectives and positions.

Studiosus managing director Peter-Mario Kubsch: “The industry has begun to shift, but it is all going too slowly.“ Michael Windfuhr of the German Institute for Human Rights added: “Bold steps are needed that must be taken now. In ten years time it will be too late.” Luís von Randow, Fridays for Future spokesman: “In the end, only travelling less will help.“

Michael Windfuhr of the German Institute for Human Rights: “Climate change will become the biggest and most important cause of human rights violations.“ Whether droughts or flooding: the right to a home, employment, a healthy existence and water supplies was affected everywhere. As such, climate protection could not be viewed separately from human rights. Moreover, climate policy measures could also impact human rights if for example wind farms were installed on indigenous peoples’ lands.

Harald Zeiss of the Institute for Sustainable Tourism Inatour: “Climate protection is a very complex topic and added to that tourism is a very complex industry. Many people wonder where to begin.” The danger was to carry on as before, with devastating effects. The Germans were climate offenders who were worried about the climate: “We need to take a new look at mobility and our leisure activities.”

Luís von Randow, Fridays for Future spokesman: “Climate protection must be viewed as a socially binding obligation. What is needed are socially fair concepts to ensure that ultimately not only the rich can afford to travel.” Taxing kerosene was absolutely necessary, coupled with a social compensation scheme.

Studiosus managing director Peter-Mario Kubsch: “Human rights should be the principle underpinning all efforts. We cannot talk about climate protection on its own without making tackling poverty and peace efforts a part of the argument.” Tourism had an issue with climate protection because mobility was the biggest source of emissions, but without mobility there could be no tourism. As an interim solution until the arrival of climate-neutral aviation only offsetting could help. “We now offset all trips by investing in biogas climate protection projects. That is included in the price and our customers pay it. The days of a voluntary contribution are over.”