Claire Miles Appointed CEO of Stagecoach, Britain’s Largest Bus and Coach Operator

Stagecoach, Britain’s largest bus and coach operator has announced the appointment of Claire Miles as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will take effect from 2 October 2023 and follows a thorough, competitive process over a number of months. Claire succeeds Martin Griffiths, who retired as Chief Executive in January. Claire will join Stagecoach as the company continues to grow its business as it adapts to changed travel patterns following the COVD pandemic.

In its recent annual report, Stagecoach reported increased passenger demand, supported by the £2 bus fare cap scheme in England and Under-22 concession scheme in Scotland. Stagecoach connects communities in hundreds of locations across the UK, from Orkney in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, to Devon in the south-west of England.

The operator employs over 23,000 staff across 18 operating companies, with an annual turnover in excess of £1.3bn in the last financial year. Claire joins Stagecoach after holding a number of senior roles across a range of business sectors, including Chief Executive of Yell and various Managing Director roles at Centrica such as HomeCare and Hive. Claire also holds non-executive positions on the Boards of Biffa and Capita plc. In addition to her company roles, Claire is a Visiting Professor at Aston University.

Stagecoach Chairman Ray O’Toole said: “I am delighted to welcome Claire as our new Chief Executive Officer after a thorough recruitment process. She brings with her a wealth of experience and commercial acumen that will enable us to exploit the exciting prospects for growth that we see for the future.

“Claire will have a detailed induction into our operations across the length and breadth of Great Britain, allowing her to be fully immersed into the sector and to get to know our business. During this induction phase I will continue to work in my capacity as Executive Chairman before reverting back to my role as non-executive Chair of Stagecoach.”

Claire Miles said: ”I am delighted to be joining Stagecoach at such an exciting time for the industry. With an impressive track record of delivering brilliant outcomes for customers and stakeholders, there is a strong platform on which to grow and continue to lead the way in innovation.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to take time to get to know the business. I believe the investment in a comprehensive induction and handover will set me up for success as I take up the reins of the business. I look forward to working with Ray and the rest of the leadership team as we continue to build a highly successful, customer-centred business.”

Stagecoach

Stagecoach is one of Britain’s leading public transport businesses, helping connect communities for over four decades.

Our team of 24,000 people and our 8,300 buses, coaches and trams are part of the fabric of daily life in England, Scotland and Wales.

We connect people with jobs, skills and training, bring customers to our high streets, connect tourists with visitor attractions, and draw families, friends and communities together.

Stagecoach is Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator. We run megabus, the market-leading value coach operator, and Scottish Citylink, which connects 200 locations across Scotland. In Sheffield, we also operate the Supertram light rail network.

We are proud to serve communities in major cities including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Sheffield, Oxford and Cambridge, as well as rural locations from the Highlands and Islands of Scotland to Wales and south-west England.

Our impact is about far more than transport – we support the economy, help cut congestion on our roads, protect our environment and air quality, boost safety on our roads, and contribute to a healthier nation.

Stagecoach is part of a portfolio of transport and infrastructure assets managed by DWS Infrastructure.