Civitatis recommends tour and activity companies ride the wave of sports tourism boom

Major sports events attract not only fans but also tourists interested in experiencing the atmosphere and culture of the host city. For example, the Olympic Games or the UEFA Champions League offer the perfect occasion for tourists to explore the host cities while enjoying the sporting excitement. Civitatis, the leading curated online marketplace for guided tours and activities for Spanish and Portuguese-speaking consumers, recommends that tour and activity companies make the most of this growing segment and suggests a few strategies to leverage the rise of sports tourism:



1. Diversify activities and create new products: Interest in sports tourism opens the door to developing new activities and products. Such initiatives not only enrich the tourist experience but also attract a diverse audience. Consider organizing panoramic routes, guided tours of sports facilities, and interactive experiences that combine sport and local culture.

2. Adapt to new local regulations: Local providers must stay informed and quickly adapt to new regulations that often arise around these events. This includes everything from safety protocols to specific regulations for the operation of tours and activities. Stay informed about regulatory changes and ensure compliance with all requirements to offer a safe and high-quality service.

3. Flexibility in operations: Operational agility is crucial to adapting to the changing needs of tourists. Flexibility in cancellation and modification policies, adjusting meeting points, and constantly updating website information are essential measures to improve the customer experience. The ability to quickly respond to unforeseen events and changes in demand can make a significant difference in tourist satisfaction.

4. Technology and accessibility: Using advanced technologies such as mobile apps can significantly enhance the sports tourist experience. These tools not only facilitate access to information but also allow personalised experiences according to individual preferences. Additionally, ensuring accessibility for people with reduced mobility is essential. Make sure your tours and activities are inclusive and accessible to all.

The panoramic tour that Civitatis launched for Olympic Paris is a successful example of these recommendations. This tour, on a convertible and sustainable bus, allows tourists to explore the French capital through the history of the Olympic Games. With a two-hour duration and multiple stops at iconic locations, this tour offers a rich experience that combines sports, culture, and sustainability.

Enrique Espinel, COO at Civitatis comments: “Sports tourism represents an invaluable opportunity for tour and activity companies. Adapting to this segment entails diversifying the offering, being agile in operations, and using advanced technologies to improve the tourist experience. By following these recommendations, local providers can maximise their success and offer memorable experiences to sports tourists.”

