CHRISTMAS IN LAPLAND IS BACK AND BIGGER THAN EVER

TUI, the UK’s largest travel company, started its biggest Lapland programme last Wednesday, with more Christmas joy than ever.

More than 28,000 excited British holidaymakers will make their way from six different regional airports, including Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham to the most Christmassy place on earth.

No Christmas stone has been left unturned, as the hard work to create true Christmas spirit starts months in advance with preparations beginning last June. 200 TUI elves, 51 reps and 33 entertainers have been arriving and are dedicated to making holidaymakers Christmas dreams come true, taking care of them from start to finish. Guests will enjoy snowmobile rides, cookie making, sleigh rides the snow village – which is themed Seven Wonders Of The World, and includes an ice slide, and not forgetting a visit to the real Santa himself.

With day trips almost sold out, this is TUI UK’s biggest Lapland programme, starting with nine flights departing on Wednesday 30th November from Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London Gatwick and Newcastle. 3,777 day trip guests will experience a festive packed itinerary, starting with a visit to Kittilas Snow Village, which is home to an ice hotel, impressive sculptures and an ice bar, followed by a sleigh ride, snowmobile ride and a taste of tradition with a Lapland local telling old-aged stories and legends about the Lappish culture. All guests will of course meet Santa himself in his grotto before some free time to play in the snow.

Those staying a little longer have some more free time at leisure to experience all Lapland has to offer with guests staying in hotels including Hotel Snow Princess and Winter Wonderland Hotel and Log Cabins which are two of TUI’s nine snow clubs hosting day and evening entertainment and Christmas panto provided by TUI.

TUI UK’s Commercial and Business Development Director Richard Sofer said: “To be sending more people away than ever on an unforgettable trip this winter brings us such joy. Lapland has always been an important destination for us, and even more so because we know the memories made on a trip like that last a lifetime. Families plan all year for their magical trips to Lapland with dreams of meeting Santa, husky sleighing and feeding the reindeer. We make sure their dreams are a reality and our Christmas elves, as ever, are on hand to help make sure they experience the magical wonders of Lapland.”

ADVERTISEMENT