IHG Hotels & Resorts heralds two new signings in Portugal

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is delighted to announce the recent signing of Convent Square Hotel Lisbon - Vignette Collection, and Crowne Plaza Caparica Lisbon.

Convent Square Hotel Lisbon is one of the latest additions to the company’s youngest brand and will be a flagship property globally. Owner PHC Hotels – Portuguese Hospitality Collection, a highly experienced national hotel management group, has embarked on an extensive redevelopment of the property which is set to open in 2023.

Built in 1242, the 121-room hotel is based in Lisbon’s Baixa District – an area populated by grand plazas and classical Portuguese architecture. The hotel is set around a majestic cloister and features a restaurant, lounge and patio area, plus leisure and wellness facilities including an indoor pool and sauna.

Miguel Andrade, COO of PHC Hotels, said: “We are delighted to be working with IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop Convent Square Hotel Lisbon into a flagship property in the city’s cultural heartland. This is a hotel with history, part of Lisbon’s heritage and nestled amongst one of the city’s most emblematic neighbourhoods, in a prime city centre position. We are looking forward to opening the newly renovated property in 2023, restoring this cultural legacy to city life, inviting locals and guests to turn its majestic cloister into their own preferred venue for dinner before heading out to the theatre or for drinks and exploring Lisbon’s many hidden gems.”

Miguel Andrade underlines that “It is of paramount importance to highlight our company’s strategic growth on account of such an important alliance. Working with IHG Hotels & Resorts will enable us to access a new level of knowledge and succeed commercially on a global scale.”

IHG is also proud to announce a new signing for its successful Crowne Plaza brand. Located in Caparica, just 15 minutes’ drive southeast of Lisbon and a 10-minute stroll from the beach, Hotel Aldeia dos Capuchos Golf & Spa will be converted to Crowne Plaza Caparica Lisbon. Owned by Discovery Portugal Real Estate fund, with Explorer Investments as an investment advisor, the company appointed the experienced hotel consultancy Christie & Co to source a franchise resort near Lisbon.

Crowne Plaza Caparica Lisbon will have 227 rooms comprising a mix of bedrooms, studios and apartments – providing flexibility for all types of guests. Alongside several meeting spaces, there will be rooms which can facilitate large groups and conference business including the introduction of the Studio – a bookable space for dynamic workshops and collaborative group sessions. There will also be three food & beverage areas, a wellness centre, outdoor swimming pool and 9-hole golf course.

João Pedro Martins, from Explorer Investments said, “Our partnership with Christie & Co to bring together the franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Crowne Plaza Caparica Lisbon is an exciting one. Owners are increasingly aware of the value that a franchise brings to their assets and business capacity, and understand the importance of selecting the most appropriate brand according to the destination, characteristics of the establishment, customer profile and the competitors within the marketplace.”

Iñigo Cumella de Montserrat, Director of Investment, Christie & Co., said, “Our search for a prime leisure hotel close to Lisbon led us to the Hotel Aldeia dos Capuchos Golf & Spa. Set on a prime plot of over 21,000 sq. metres, the hotel is close to the area’s beautiful coastline yet within striking distance of Lisbon’s many attractions. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Explorer Investments and IHG Hotels & Resorts to make the conversion to Crowne Plaza Caparica Lisbon happen.”

Commenting on both signings, (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to be announcing two more signings in Portugal - a key growth area for us. The historic Convent Square Hotel will be a flagship property within our portfolio and coincides with Vignette Collection’s first birthday, building on its strong momentum since launch, with over 10 high-quality deals in leading destinations already signed, and a vision to reach 100+ in 10 years.

“Similarly, we warmly welcome Crowne Plaza Caparica Lisbon to the fold as the brand continues its strong presence within Europe with 89 open hotels and a further 16 properties in the pipeline*. Both signings are contributing to IHG’s strong development pipeline, furthering the company’s ambition of industry-leading net rooms growth.”

The latest Vignette Collection signing strengthens IHG’s Luxury and Lifestyle presence in Portugal, joining established properties such as InterContinental Porto, InterContinental Lisbon and InterContinental Cascais-Estoril. Convent Square Hotel Lisbon is the latest addition to Vignette Collection’s growing portfolio and follows the signings of three other properties in Portugal: Casa da Companhia in Porto, set to open imminently, Dona Filipa Hotel and Penina Hotel & Golf Resort which are both being developed in Portugal’s Algarve region.

In recent years, IHG has made significant investments in the Luxury & Lifestyle space, as part of a larger re-imagining of its IHG Hotels & Resorts Masterbrand. Vignette Collection’s launch, and subsequent sustained growth, represents the success of the company’s acquisition and development strategy.