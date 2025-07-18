Choice Hotels International’s WoodSpring Suites Awarded #1 Spot in Guest Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Choice Hotels International, Inc, an industry leader in extended stay, is proud to announce that WoodSpring Suites has been named the #1 economy extended stay brand by the J.D. Power 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. The brand achieved the top ranking across all six evaluated study dimensions which include guest room, hotel facility, hotel connectivity, hotel staff, value for prices paid, and check-in and check-out services.

WoodSpring Suites earned recognition in the distinguished study for a fourth consecutive year, having been ranked the #1 economy extended stay brand in 2024 and 2023 – since the category’s introduction – and the #1 overall economy hotel brand in 2022. An all new-construction brand, WoodSpring offers longer-term guests a welcoming environment and spacious, smartly designed suites with in-room kitchens at affordable weekly and monthly rates. The brand recently launched its new marketing campaign, “The WoodSpring Way,” which highlights the exceptional hospitality staff deliver to its guests.

“Choice Hotels continues to lead the way in the fast-growing extended stay segment, and we’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition for a fourth consecutive year, which reinforces our role as a category leader anchored by our flagship brand, WoodSpring Suites,” said Matt McElhare, Choice Hotels’ vice president and lead for extended stay brands. “This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our development and franchisee operators, whose commitment to quality and service makes it possible for us to consistently not only meet, but exceed, our guests’ expectations.”

With 265 locations open across the U.S. as of the end of Q1 2025, WoodSpring is one of Choice Hotels’ four extended stay brands, which also include Everhome Suites, MainStay Suites, and Suburban Studios. A longtime leader in the highly competitive category, Choice Hotels surpassed 500 extended stay hotel properties as of Q1 2025.

The J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, now in its 29th year, measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in six factors: communications and connectivity; food and beverage; guest room; hotel facility; staff service; and value for price. The 2025 study benchmarks the performance of 102 brands across nine market segments and is based on responses from 39,219 hotel guests for stays between May 2024 and May 2025.

