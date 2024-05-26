Jamaica to hit 2 million visitors, US$2b in earnings by end of May

Jamaica is experiencing robust growth in tourist arrivals, with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett predicting the island will reach a historic milestone of two million stopover and cruise visitors at end of May.

This surge is also expected to generate approximately US$2 billion in earnings.

“This positions us well for our 2025 projections,” Bartlett stated. He had previously outlined an ambitious target of achieving five million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings by 2025.

Bartlett shared these developments at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, organised by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

To date, Jamaica has welcomed around 1.8 million tourists, comprising 1.1 million stopover visitors and 733,000 cruise passengers.

“For the first time in our history, Jamaica will record two million visitors in the first five months of the year,” Bartlett announced.

Source: https://jamaica.loopnews.com/