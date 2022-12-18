China Airlines Sets Another Example for Sustainability in the Airline Industry

Taiwan-based carrier China Airlines has won extensive recognition for its sustainability philosophy and accomplishments by winning more than 10 national and international awards in 2022 thus far.

China Airlines scored another win at the “2022 National Sustainable Development Awards” (NSDA) of the Executive Yuan, emerging from a field of more than 100 businesses and organizations to receive the NSDA award in the corporate category. China Airlines won the award on its first foray at NSDA, thanks to outstanding performances in the sustainable operations, social service, digital innovation, and green procurement aspects. China Airlines became the first airlines in Taiwan to win the award, representing yet another example of excellence in sustainability. Chairman Su-Chien Hsieh accepted the award on behalf of China Airlines.

During his presentation of the NSDA awards, Premier Tseng-Chang Su encouraged everyone to support the national vision on sustainable development. More than a hundred businesses and organizations registered for the four categories of NSDA this year, these being Education, Business, Non-Government Organizations, and Government Agencies. After a very competitive three-stage judging process, the sustainability initiatives of China Airlines caught the eye of the judges, who presented the airline with the award for the Business category. The award reflected the many successes achieved by China Airlines in implementing the “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

China Airlines is a longstanding supporter of ESG. Environmental, social and corporate governance are incorporated into its business strategy and integrated with international sustainability initiatives as well. Implementation principles were developed using the UN SDGs and Taiwan SDGs as a reference. Active efforts were made to connect the business with other stakeholders to promote related activities and fulfill their corporate social responsibilities together. This proved to be the deciding factor in the winning of the award this time.

China Airlines is continuing to employ innovative methods to strengthen its corporate sustainability and competitiveness. It was the first company in the domestic airline and transportation industries to issue a TCFD independent report. China Airlines also answered the call of the SkyTeam for the “Sustainable Flight Challenge” by operating a demonstration flight. The entire A321neo fleet used 10% sustainable aviation fuel for their delivery flights; the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 has been set to protect the global climate and environment. China Airlines recently partnered with the Yang Ming Spring food and beverage brand, winner of the Michelin Green Star for two consecutive years, to create the “Clean & Green Plant-based Cuisine.” The all-new in-flight menu, promoting low-carbon cuisine as well as quality and diversity in in-flight catering, is yet another demonstration of the airline’s prowess in green sustainability.

China Airlines has won the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) for nine consecutive years so far. This included further successes at the TCSA and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) in 2022. This year, China Airlines was chosen by the authoritative Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a constituent stock for the seventh time and won first place in the global aviation industry - a truly world-class performance. It also won the Titan Award at the “National Enterprise Environmental Protection Awards (NEEPA).” The winning of the National Sustainable Development Award is proof that China Airlines’ proactive efforts in sustainability have not gone unnoticed. China Airlines continues to promote sustainability initiatives with the goal of creating a more inclusive society.

ADVERTISEMENT