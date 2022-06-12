Centro Mada Amman opens its doors in Jordan

Rotana has announced the soft opening of Centro Mada Amman, a concept hotel designed for a new generation of business travellers demanding both finesse and functionality at reasonable rates. The new property is the first of the Centro by Rotana brand to open in Amman and the third Rotana-managed hotel to join the hospitality group’s growing portfolio in the kingdom.

Nestled in the heart of the Jordanian capital’s business and leisure hub of Abdoun, Centro Mada Amman is minutes away from key embassies, historical sites and Queen Alia International Airport, making it the ideal base for travellers seeking a convenient, comfortable stay. Combining elegance with contemporary design, the hotel delivers a modern twist on long-standing Jordanian cultural elements, including the warm hospitality for which Jordanians are renowned.

Imad Akil, General Manager of Centro Mada Amman, said: “We are thrilled about the opening of our first Centro property in Amman and we are confident that Centro Mada will positively meet the demands of the new generation of travellers who seek superior experiences and good value. During this soft opening phase, we are excited to offer a taste of the Centro Mada experience, with its lifestyle approach that provides guests with a distinct combination of style, warmth, and convenience with a dash of creativity in all its offerings.”

The opening highlights the group’s firm belief in the country’s potential as a vital tourism and business hub in the region. Akil, who brings more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality sector and has played key leadership roles in the launch of several Rotana hotels across the region, also noted that Centro Mada bridges the gap in Jordan’s mid-tier market, which currently occupies only 27 percent of the local hospitality sector.

At Centre Mada, Akil has successfully cultivated a team of about 90 highly skilled staff who have been specifically trained to ensure that the experience lives up to the high standards established by the Rotana brand. Moreover, the entire experience is driven by an eco-friendly strategy that relies almost exclusively on solar power and prioritises resource conservation as much as possible, maintaining Rotana’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT