Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly announces its latest venture, COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, marking the affordable lifestyle brand’s first foray into the overseas market after the resounding success of its preceding COSI properties.

A modern hotel and connected city base in Vientiane, Laos, this landmark property is set to open its doors on 1st March 2024, welcoming travellers to explore the city’s vibrant life, heritage, and history.

COSI Vientiane promises an extraordinary guest experience, focusing on freedom, connectivity, and seamless travel at the heart of the action. The property boasts high-tech rooms, an ultra-chill rooftop pool, the vibrant grab-and-go Cafe247, and a buzzing social hub for round-the-clock eating, drinking, game-playing, and meeting up with friends.

In addition to providing a comfortable base for guests to explore Vientiane’s most famous landmarks including Patuxay - Victory Monument, Pha That Luang Vientiane, and the Vientiane Night Market, this 95-key property boasts three modern room types offering mega-comfy beds and ranging in size from 18 square metres to the 39 square metre COSI Family Room.

To celebrate its opening, COSI Vientiane is offering an exclusive 30% discount on all bookings from now until 30th April 2024, for stays between 1st March and 30th April 2024. In addition to these exceptional savings, up to 2 guests per room will receive USD 3++ in daily food and drink credit plus access to free turbocharged Wi-Fi. With room rates starting from USD 58++, CentaraThe1 members will also enjoy an extra 15% on-top discount and the opportunity to earn X3 points to be used and redeemed on their next stay with Centara Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

To be the first to experience this stunning new property and take advantage of ‘Laos Awakening: COSI Vientiane’s Exclusive Opening Offer’, click here:www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cosihotels/czvl/laos-awakening

