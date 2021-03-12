Celebrity Cruises to offer Galapagos trips in 2023

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2023 sailings around the stunning Galapagos Islands.

From New Year’s Eve 2022, the luxury travel brand will offer six unique, in-depth itineraries that are meticulously designed to ensure travellers experience the best of the islands on every sailing.

For those looking to explore the Galapagos’ spectacular wonders in ultimate luxury, Celebrity Flora, a mega-yacht built specifically to navigate the waters of this natural paradise, is ideal.

Inspired by the islands and built with natural materials and the latest environmental technologies, the ship merges seamlessly with the surroundings.

And, to fully immerse travellers in this extraordinary landscape, certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park are on board to guide the journey.

In 2023, Celebrity Flora will offer two unforgettable sailings around the Galapagos: Outer Loop and Inner Loop itineraries.

On either itinerary, guests will spot exotic wildlife, walk on volcanic islands and black-sand beaches, and witness some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.

Across all sailings, Celebrity Cruises also offers comprehensive ten-to-16-night holiday packages, adding even more bucket-list adventures into one holiday from the history and culture of Quito, to the charm and beauty of Lima, and the ancient allure of Machu Picchu, the legendary Inca citadel perched high up in the Andes.