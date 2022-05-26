Celebrity Cruises launches ‘Captain-Curated’ shore excursions

Celebrity Cruises’ Captains are sharing their favourite Greek experiences through a new “Captain-Curated” shore excursions programme. Offered aboard any Celebrity ship sailing the Greek Isles during summer 2022, the all-new collection of unique and exclusive excursions is designed to ensure guests “Journey WonderFULL” and experience the destination “like a local.”

Whether it’s visiting a family-owned olive mill, discovering culinary hidden gems including the best spot for kebabs, or taking in the best panoramic vistas, guests will enjoy these unforgettable experiences in an intimate, limited capacity experience.

“What a dream come true for our guests to experience one of the world’s most breathtaking regions through the people who know it best - our Captains, who either grew up in Greece or have spent their careers sailing to and visiting its ports,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Cruises has a proud Greek heritage and Greece holds a special place in our hearts that we are now uniquely sharing with our guests.”

Celebrity Cruises was founded in 1988 by the Chandris family of Greece, later becoming a part of the Royal Caribbean Group. Celebrity Cruises is still rooted in its Greek origins today, with 70% of marine officers across the fleet hailing from Greece, including more than 40 Captains and Chief Engineers.

In addition to visiting the history of Rhodes and Thessaloniki, the distilleries and wineries of Nafplio and Corfu, or the picturesque seaside town of Chania (Crete), the all-new Captain-Curated Shore Excursions combine an iconic destination experience with a hidden gem to create the Captain’s ideal day in port and include visiting:

Katakolon (Olympia) – Guests will take in the ancient history at Olympia before enjoying its local delicacies at a family-owned olive mill. Guests will learn first-hand about the groves, the different oils, and make their own Greek salad with freshly cut ingredients, tzatziki, and try their hand at wrapping their own pita souvlaki.

Athens – Guests will journey back in time to ancient Greece at the iconic Acropolis before visiting another Athens must-see, Bairaktaris Tavern, for a special kebab lunch.

Mykonos – Indulging in the flavours of this jet-setter paradise, guests will explore the charming, narrow streets and alleys, stopping at five different venues to sample the hidden culinary secrets within.

Santorini - Guests will enjoy Oia’s iconic, whitewashed Cycladic cave houses, blue domes, and magnificent seaside views, as well as a Greek lunch with panoramic vistas at a Captain’s favourite spot in the beautiful capital village of Fira.

Celebrity Cruises is considered the North America’s and Middle East’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by voters at the World Travel Awards.