Celebrate 2025 with 2,025 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points + More Outdoors

As the year draws to a close and travelers seek new horizons, Marriott Bonvoy® invites its members to turn ordinary trips into extraordinary adventures. With the launch of its latest Global Promotion, the award-winning travel platform helps guests explore the world’s most breathtaking destinations and earn more along the way.

From October 28, 2025, to January 10, 2026, registered Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 2,025 bonus points on up to three stays, plus an additional 2,000 bonus points on each stay with Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors.

Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors brings together 400+ hotels, 50,000+ Homes & Villas, Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities, and more, into a singular digital platform that enables travelers to discover and book their next travel destination based on seven distinct outdoor passions: ski, camp and hike, bike, paddle, fish, dive, and surf.

Whether you’re chasing winter’s first snowfall or embarking on a family hiking getaway, every eligible stay during this promotion is a step toward new memories and more points. Registration opens today here and closes December 27, 2025.

Additional information listed below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration is open here now through December 27, 2025. https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/promotion.mi?promotion=CB25

The promotion earning period is for eligible paid nights completed between October 28, 2025, and January 10, 2026, and is applicable only to stays booked on a points-eligible rate (“Qualifying Rate”), excluding Award Redemption Stays, at properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

Stays at BVLGARI, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Marriott Executive Apartments®, and owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club®, Grand Residences by Marriott®, Marriott Grand Residence Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin® Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Club®, The St. Regis Residence Club®, and The Luxury Collection Residence Club® are not eligible for this promotion.

To discover more about Marriott Bonvoy’s world of hotels, experiences, and membership benefits, visit www.marriott.com