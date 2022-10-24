Cebu Runway Overshoot
The runway at Mactan Cebu airport (CEB) is closed due to a disabled aircraft of a foreign airline that is obstructing the runway after a landing incident which occurred late Sunday evening.
A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines, but no injuries were reported among the 173 people on board, according to authorities.
Flights are unable to take off and land until clearing operations are completed.
The following PAL flights have been CANCELLED:
PR 2295 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro
PR 2296 Cagayan – Cebu
PR 2368 Cebu – Caticlan
PR 2369 Caticlan – Cebu
This is a developing situation. We shall keep you posted as new information comes in. Affected passengers will be accommodated on the next available flights out of Manila and Cebu, subject to space availability.