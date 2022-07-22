Carnival Cruise Line launches ‘Loyalty Rocks!’

Continuing to expand its rewards programs for the travel advisor community, Carnival Cruise Line is launching its first-ever Loyalty Rocks! merchandise store where travel advisors can redeem their Loyalty Rocks! reward points for a variety of unique Carnival-branded merchandise or for a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our Loyalty Rocks! program rewards our amazing travel advisors for the important work they do in support of their clients day in and day out, and we’re always looking for new and fun ways to make the rewards program an impactful tool that supports and grows their business,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “The store was developed based on travel advisors’ feedback and requests for special Carnival-branded items that they could share with their clients, family and friends, so we hope they love this new reward feature designed just for them.”

Merchandise now available through the online store includes Carnival, Agentpalooza and Travel Agents Rock apparel and accessories, Carnival funnel-embossed items including games, travel-inspired products like luggage tags, technology like wireless speakers and charging pads, cooler bags, can holders, and more. Items have limited availability, so travel advisors are encouraged take advantage of the rewards and redeem their points today.

The store also offers an option to redeem points for a donation to Carnival’s longtime charitable partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At its recent Agentpalooza bus tour events, Carnival’s travel advisor community raised more than $60,000 for the organsation.

Carnival plans to expand the store in the future to help travel advisors continue to grow their client business. Through Carnival’s ongoing Travel Agents Rock set of tools and programs, the Loyalty Rocks! rewards program will continue to offer its standard redemption options, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carnival Cruise Line is nominated as Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.