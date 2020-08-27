Carnival Cruise Line delays Australia return until December

There is still no sign of a significant return for the cruise industry, with Carnival Cruise Line the latest line to postpone a resumption of operations.

Carnival said, in light of continuing Australian travel restrictions, it is extending its pause in departures from Australia until December 2nd at the earliest.

The change impacts on Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendour.

Carnival had previously announced pauses through October 29th and is now notifying guests and travel agents about these new cancellations.

The line said it would resume cruising when the time is right and will do so with enhanced health measures developed in conjunction with government authorities, public health experts, local ports of call and the Cruise Lines International Association.

The company said it was making contact with guests and travel agents who are impacted and is offering flexible options for all those affected.

Princess Cruises

Carnival-owned Princess Cruises took a similar tack, extending its pause in cruise operations in Australia through December 12th.

This includes cruises throughout Australia and New Zealand.