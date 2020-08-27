Avani+ Ho Tram Resort under construction in Vietnam

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of the first Avani+ upscale resort in Vietnam - Avani+ Ho Tram Resort.

The property is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023.

The new property will expand Avani Hotels & Resorts’ already robust development pipeline in Vietnam.

Currently, the brand has a total of three properties under construction in Ho Chi Minh City, Doc Let and Cam Ranh, as well as two hotels in operation in Hai Phong and Quy Nhon.

Developed and owned by Hai Vuong Tourism Joint Stock Company, a German-Vietnamese developer with an established track record for high-end property development in Vietnam and Asia, Avani+ Ho Tram Resort is located in the serene beach town of Ho Tram in Ba Ria, Vung Tau Province.

It is less than a two-hours’ drive from Ho Chi Minh City, the largest metropolitan conurbation in the country.

The property’s 200 standard rooms and five 90-sqm bungalows will operate as a resort, while 268 one, two and three-bedroom managed residences in two towers will be available for purchase by individual homeowners and investors.

From conferences to product launches, the development offers extensive banquet and meeting facilities that can comfortably accommodate up to 500 guests theatre-style in the state-of-the-art 684-sqm ballroom that is divisible by three.

Two additional meeting rooms are ideal for board meetings, teleconferences and more intimate events.

Due for completion in 2025, Long Thanh International Airport is located approximately 40 kilometres east of the centre of Ho Chi Minh City and is a 1.5-hour drive from the resort.

In addition to serving domestic and international holidaymakers, it is expected to become a vital commuter airport for business and MICE travellers.