Capital Connections: Air Canada Keeps London and Ottawa connected Year-Round

Air Canada has announced its London Heathrow to Ottawa non-stop flights will continue for Winter 2025-26, ensuring year-round connectivity between the United Kingdom’s largest airport and Canada’s capital city.

Flights are available for booking now at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

“Air Canada continues to solidify its leadership serving our country’s capital and we are excited to keep Ottawa connected to one of the world’s most important global gateways all year long. We can’t wait to welcome you onboard our flights this winter and beyond,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo, at Air Canada.

“In today’s global landscape, strong connections between Canada’s Capital Region and strategic markets like the United Kingdom are more vital than ever. Air Canada’s decision to extend its Heathrow - Ottawa service through the winter is great news - it reflects the airline’s confidence in our region, its deep commitment to Ottawa-Gatineau, and its role as a leading international carrier” said Susan Margles, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority. “This move is a win for travellers, businesses, and our entire community.”

“Air Canada’s expanded network is more than new destinations - it’s about strengthening Canada’s connections to the world. Most Canadian air cargo travels in the belly of passenger planes, which means every new route also opens a new trade corridor for Canadian goods. The extension of the London - Ottawa service will give Canadian businesses faster and more reliable access to the UK and Europe, supporting our exporters, driving investment, and creating good jobs here at home. Stronger connectivity in the skies means stronger growth on the ground - and ensures Canada remains a leader in the global economy,” stated The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade.

In addition to its London Heathrow route, Air Canada will operate over 450 weekly flights to and from Ottawa this winter across a range of regional, domestic, international and transborder flights.

