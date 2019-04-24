Air Arabia launches new Kuala Lumpur connection from Sharjah

Air Arabia has launched its direct flight between Kuala Lumpur and Sharjah.

The seven-hour flight between the two cities is the first direct flight by a low-cost carrier connecting Malaysia with the United Arab Emirates.

The inaugural flight landed at KL International Airport at 08:50 and was received by an official delegation.

Commenting on the inaugural launch of the route, Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted to be the first low cost airline to connect Kuala Lumpur with the UAE and GCC.

“We are confident this new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations, while providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries and beyond.

“We thank Malaysia Airports and Tourism Malaysia for their warm welcome and continuous support.”

The seven-hour flight operates daily.

Flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depart KLIA at 03:35 arriving Sharjah International Airport at 06:50.

The return flights depart Sharjah International Airport at 14:55 arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 02:25.

According to YB Datuk Mohamadin Ketapi, Minister of tourism, arts and culture for Malaysia: “This year, our target is to have 337,100 tourists from west Asia region, and I believe that the establishment of Air Arabia’s Sharjah-Kuala Lumpur route will certainly help with increasing tourist arrivals from this region.

“The flight couldn’t have come at a better time as we are also aggressively promoting Malaysia in the run-up to our Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign.”

Flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays depart KLIA at 09:55 hours local time arriving at Sharjah International Airport at 13:10.

The return flights depart Sharjah International Airport at 21:20 arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 08:50.

Encapsulating all that Asia has to offer in just one city, Kuala Lumpur, is a modern metropolis dominated by the tallest skyscrapers in south-east Asia including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, inspiring blend of cultures, countless eateries, and spectacular sites and monuments.