United Nations praises Expo 2020 ambitions

United Nations deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed, has commended the United Arab Emirates leadership for delivering a meaningful World Expo, despite challenges caused by the pandemic.

Visiting, she described Expo 2020 Dubai as a solid building block towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the road to Agenda 2030.

As part of the United Nations honour day, Mohammed was welcomed by Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director, commissioner general office of the event.

Mohammed said: “With 192 nations represented, Expo is an auspicious occasion to mark 76 years of multilateralism, of nations and people working together towards a better world for everyone, guided by our founding document, the Charter of the United Nations.

“I’m very heartened to hear that sustainability is a common theme in all pavilions and that the SDGs are incorporated in many of the Expo’s presentations.”

She added: “I offer my sincere gratitude and recognise the leadership of the UAE for bringing the world together, nations united, here at the Expo, and for doing so with so much grace, efficiency and inspiration, and for being a generous and reliable partner to the United Nations in our humanitarian and development cause.”

UN honour day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the UN Hub, including a cultural performance by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO) – a group of young musicians from the UAE and the Arab world devoted to cultivating the musical talent of youth – and the opening of a photography exhibition.