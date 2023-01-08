Angkor Archaeological Park Attracts 287,454 Foreign Tourists in 2022

The Angkor Archaeological Park welcomed 287,454 foreign visitors in 2022, earning over US$11.5 million from ticket sales, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said in a news release

As the Covid-19 crisis in Cambodia eased and with the reopening of the country and Angkor temples to the return of tourists, foreign arrivals to the Kingdom also increased.

Part of the revenue from the ticket sales was donated to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation to support the humanitarian activities of Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in this Southeast Asian nation.

During the pre-pandemic era, in 2019, the Angkor resort received up to 2.2 million international visitors, generating US$99 million in revenue from ticket sales, according to the Angkor Enterprise.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has approved the 2021-2025 roadmap to restore Cambodia’s tourism during and after COVID-19 crisis and Siem Reap tourism development master plan 2021-2035.

