Caesars Palace Enhances Guest Arrival Experience

Following the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation of its original main entrance, iconic casino dome and porte-cochère, Caesars Palace now offers a lavish arrival experience fit for a Caesar.

The redesigned space includes a dramatic entryway with a coffered ceiling, refreshed gaming areas and the new Galleria Bar in the hotel lobby.

After raising the roof of the entryway to match the grandeur of the hotel lobby, guests arriving at Caesars Palace now enter a beautifully lit space, with a coffered ceiling and an intricate marble mosaic floor. A 15-foot-tall Carrara marble statue of Augustus Caesar welcomes visitors under the raised ceiling, which features hand-painted illustrations of Roman gods and a spectacular chandelier containing 70,000 crystals.

“Since Caesars Palace opened its doors in 1966, we have been inspired by founder Jay Sarno’s promise to treat every guest like a Caesar,” said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. “From the moment visitors arrive, we aim to deliver experiences that can only be found at our flagship resort. The extravagant entryway is the first of several new additions to Caesars Palace, with Peter Luger Steakhouse, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime and more to come soon.”

Beyond the entryway, guests will find two new state-of-the-art gaming pits. Additionally, Caesars Palace’s legendary, crystal-cloaked casino dome now boasts a new, larger crystal chandelier that weighs approximately 3,200 pounds and is comprised of 12,000 individual crystals. The linear rays that radiate from the chandelier contain approximately 120,000 additional crystals. With more than $1 million in crystals, brighter, energy-efficient LED lighting and reimagined carpet, wall and ceiling coverings, the domed gaming area is everything guests loved about the iconic original with a modern twist.

Another welcome addition, Galleria Bar in the hotel lobby allows guests to enjoy a cocktail as they await check-in, offering 24 seats and 22 multi-game slot machines. With a modern take on a palatial Italian study, the new bar features four life-size Venus sculptures and a backdrop of antique mirrors, cerused wood with antique gold accents and Italian inlaid wood murals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signature cocktails at Galleria Bar include:

Branson XO Sidecar, made with Branson XO Cognac, Cointreau, lemon juice, egg whites and a cinnamon sugar rim

Denarius, made with Ron Zacapa Centenario XO rum, orange juice, coconut cream, pineapple juice and a fresh pineapple wedge garnish

Empress Smash, made with Empress 1908 Gin, Aperol, lemon juice, strawberries and basil

Queen of Hearts, made with Casamigos tequila, watermelon purée, lime juice, a pinch of salt, sliced jalapenos and a fresh watermelon wedge

Wild Orchid, made with Ketel One Oranje Vodka, lemon juice and crème de violette

Galleria Bar guests can also enjoy vino by the glass from the Coravin® wine preservation system, including the red blend from Overture by Opus One, pinot noir from RAEN and cabernet sauvignon from Beaulieu Vineyard BV Rutherford Reserve. Open 24 hours a day, Galleria Bar is in the Caesars Palace hotel lobby between the main entryway and the entrance to the outdoor Roman Plaza.