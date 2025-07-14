British & Irish Lions Finn Russell, Tommy Freeman and Andrew Porter provide superfan welcome

Former Australian Wallabies Captain Michael Hooper and British & Irish Lions Finn Russell, Tommy Freeman and Andrew Porter provide superfan ultimate welcome experience with IHG Hotels & Resorts

With thousands of fans descending on Australia to follow the action of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour 2025, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), the Official Hotel Partner, has upped the ante on unmissable fan moments by delivering the ultimate surprise and delight welcome like no other.

After arriving and collecting their bags, rugby superfan Lawrence Hanlen who travelled from Gibraltar, stepped outside expecting a standard airport transfer to InterContinental Sydney, part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury & lifestyle hotel portfolio. Instead, they were greeted by a private transfer and an even bigger surprise inside: Wallabies legend and former Captain, Michael Hooper, ready to play chauffeur.

The epic transfer turned into a tour of its own. Hooper shared locker room stories, unforgettable Lions and Wallabies moments and offered up a few local Sydney tips along the way.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Upon arrival at InterContinental Sydney, current British & Irish Lions player, Andrew Porter, loaded guest’s bags onto a luggage trolley and scrummed them into reception. From there, Tommy Freeman was behind the reception desk giving all the details on what to expect during Hanlen’s stay, transforming his check-in experience into a personalised welcome to remember. Finally, Finn Russell presented Hanlen with a special surprise: a tour ball, custom bathrobe, and an exclusive Lions Tour jersey signed by the players, delivered to his room by Michael Hooper.

“It was such a great experience working with IHG to pull off this experience for Lawrence,” said Michael Hooper. “To be part of a moment like that, where a fan arrives and we get to chat about rugby, our love for the game, where rugby takes you, and the excitement for the tour – there’s nothing like it. The friendly banter and rugby stories started from the minute I opened the door, till the moment I said goodbye.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions superfan Lawrence Hanlen said, “This was a dream come true. I’ve followed rugby my whole life for over 45 years as a player and referee across many countries, but nothing prepared me for being welcomed to Australia by sporting heroes at this level. You travel all this way to see your team play, and something like this happens, it just makes the whole experience next level. IHG Hotels & Resorts created a moment I’ll never forget.”

The surprise, money-can’t-buy moment is one of the many ways IHG Hotels & Resorts has been engaging with fans, guests and visitors alike to create one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the Tour. Over the past few months, IHG has been dropping exclusive perks and access for IHG One Rewards members within Australia and across the globe, including Platinum tickets complete with a Captain’s Run experience, the ultimate Lions Tour prize with flights and accommodation, signed merchandise and more. To date, IHG One Rewards members have redeemed over eight million points on experiences – including Platinum tickets to the Sydney Test match that sold out in two minutes.

The momentum of putting fans in the heart of the action will continue throughout the Tour, with pop-up experiences inside the Lions Den and Wallabies Paddocks at the stadium precincts during the Sydney and Melbourne Test Matches for Platinum ticket holders – including free branded merchandise, buggy transfers to the stadium and IHG’s signature hospitality with the IHG Bar. Fan zones and activations will also pop-up inside IHG hotels including InterContinental Sydney, InterContinental Melbourne the Rialto and Crowne Plaza Melbourne throughout the duration of the Tour.

“As the Official Hotel Partner of the Tour, we wanted to celebrate this momentous sporting event in true IHG fashion, by creating unforgettable moments for fans, guests and loyalty members alike,” said Matt Tripolone, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Australasia & Pacific. “We’re passionate about collaborating with our partners to deliver extraordinary experiences for our guests, and the British & Irish Lions and Rugby Australia have set an incredible standard that promises even greater things ahead.”