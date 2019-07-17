Amana Contracting Group to build Red Sea Project management hotel

The Red Sea Development Company has contracted Saudi Amana Contracting, a subsidiary of UAE-based Amana Contracting Group, to design and build a management hotel at the project site.

The manufacturing of the hotel will be sub-contracted to DuBox Precast Products Industrial based in the UAE, another subsidiary of the Amana Contracting Group.

The contract award, which followed a competitive tender process, is part of a wider Coastal Village initiative to provide accommodation, office space and supporting civil amenities to around 40,000 workers and staff who will work at the Red Sea Project during and after development.

“As we progress with construction of the first phase of the Red Sea Project, we are not losing sight of the need to provide a high standard of living for the workers and employees who will deliver and work at the destination,” said John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company.

“We selected Amana Contracting with DuBox based on their innovation and proven track record in delivering pre-finished modular units to a very high standard of quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These capabilities will allow us to provide our workers and employees with a stand-out residential hotel while maintaining our commitment to protecting the environment.”

The 150-room hotel is due for completion within 12 months and will be owned and operated by TRSDC.

The hotel is intended to provide accommodation for staff and third parties visiting the site during delivery of the first phase of the development.

As the destination develops, the hotel may be opened to serve guests who visit the destination’s employees.

During the first phase of the project, the Coastal Village will house around 14,000 people who will be employed in roles at the destination as well as temporarily house 25,000 workers who will be building the development assets.

The Red Sea Project is on track for completion by the end of 2022, including 14 luxury hotels offering 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland resorts.

It will also include a yachting marina, entertainment facilities, an airport, and the necessary supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure.