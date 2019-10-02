British Airways to launch Antalya connection from Gatwick next spring

British Airways has today announced the launch of flights between London Gatwick and Antalya, Turkey.

The summer route, which will operate on an Airbus A320 and run six times a week, commences on April 30th, and is available to book from today.

The Antalya announcement comes as the airline adjusts its Gatwick schedule for summer 2020.

Adam Carson, British Airways managing director of Gatwick, said: “Holiday makers can look forward to another option when flying to Turkey with British Airways next summer.

“After months in the planning, we are excited to announce the addition of Antalya to our network from Gatwick.

“We are committed to offering flights and holidays to a wide variety of destinations at competitive prices to help people get their travel plans off the ground.”

Antalya is often described as the gateway to the Turquoise Coast with some of the most stunning landscapes in Turkey.

The beaches and crystal-clear Mediterranean Sea are perfect for sunbathing, swimming and water sports.

As well as the rolling landscapes and beaches, the region has two-thousand years of history with a range of spectacular temples and Greco-Roman ruins close by, as well as a bustling food and cultural scene.

The new route to Turkey complements a summer Gatwick service to Dalaman and year-round flights between Istanbul and Heathrow.

British Airways flies to more than 70 destinations from Gatwick, offering a variety of routes to suit both business and leisure travellers.